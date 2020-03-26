Fear, panic, hoarding? We’re better than that.

Language of Liberty – By Karen Lees

The aisle of paper goods at Wal-Mart was completely cleaned out, along with water, large quantities of food, and other basic essentials of life. Items seemed to vanish from shelves overnight.

Surely, this must have been done by roving groups of panicked out-of-towners! The good people of our community couldn’t possibly have committed this selfish act of hoarding. We’re better than that. We never panic during a crisis, but keep a cool head and stay prepared, always stocked up with supplies for emergencies.

We volunteer by the thousands to help others. That’s who we are. Case in point: our response to the deadliest tornado in our lifetime nearly a month ago.

The entire nation sat up and took notice as our volunteer spirit sprung into action after the tornado. It seemed every chain saw and crow bar came out of hiding, as over 5,000 volunteers swarmed to dutifully answer the call for help. So many responded that authorities had to turn some away.

After the dust of destruction settled, generous individuals showed up at Wal-Mart for a very different reason: to provide for the needs of others. The donations overwhelmed churches and community centers.

It was one of our greatest moments. We were even commended by the president and federal officials for what, to us, just came naturally. National news outlets seemed astounded, as if they’d never seen that kind of genuine concern for others. What we do naturally must be a rare thing to many parts of the country. We truly earned our “Volunteer State” handle.

So what happened in less than a month? How did we go from heroes to hoarders?

I blame the fake news mainstream media (MSM) for creating the panic that drove otherwise good folks to clean out store shelves. There was no shortage of food and supplies when all this began, but the MSM created a severe disruption in the distribution system with their misinformation and sensationalism.

Secretary of Agriculture Purdue himself gave the American public an inventory of our food supply measured in the billions of pounds, ready to ship immediately. He assured us there is no need to hoard. And there’s no shortage of toilet paper either. The MSM and social media sensationalists ignored these facts and engaged in fear mongering to advance public panic, just as if they’d yelled “FIRE!” in a crowded building.

When will we learn the MSM can no longer be trusted? Are some so-called “reporters” shilling for communist China, feeding us their propaganda to create panic and make our economy crash?

Now, thanks to the fear-induced panic, everyone will pay higher prices. The economic law of supply and demand dictates that prices must go up when people engage in mass hoarding. Now the supply chain will have to work double-time and pay a premium to quickly order, ship, and restock shelves to meet the demand. That’s not price gouging and it’s not the retailer’s fault. It’s our fault for panicking.

History has taught us, “There’s nothing to fear but fear itself.” That especially applies in this situation. Fear is much worse than any virus. Fear never results in good because it believes the worst. Fear really is False Evidence Appearing Real. But good can come from all this if we’re determined it can.

There are single moms, elderly friends, grieving tornado survivors, and others who may be struggling to find basic necessities right now because of mass hoarding. They’re probably feeling vulnerable and overwhelmed as they hear the fake news that cleared out store shelves. We’re the ones they’re counting on to check in on them, calm their fears, and see if they’re in need.

Heroes that look out for neighbors are imbedded deep in the soul of our local communities. They stay prepared, never panicked. During hard times, they heed the call, traveling out of the hills and valleys to lend a hand, cook a meal, or just to listen. Never expecting anything in return, their calm gets us through the tough times. These are the ones we look up to and depend on. They’re known as “the salt of the earth.” People feel better just being around them. We want to become like them.

Learning to be confident and hopeful for the future by preparing for it, not fearing it, will keep alive the heroic volunteer spirit the rest of the country has come to envy and admire. When we aspire to become the hero we admire, we ensure our community’s very survival.

Karen Lees is the Senior Editor of the Language of Liberty series, an educational outreach project of the Center for Self Governance, a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to training citizens in principles of liberty. The views expressed by the authors are their own and may not reflect the views of CSG.