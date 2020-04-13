Federal and state government providing relief for unemployed

By Rachel Auberger

Unemployment is a hot topic across the country, and White County is no different with the recently released numbers from February 2020 showing a slight rise in what had been a historic all-time low for the state.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor, February’s unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, which represents a 0.1 of a percentage point increase from the January rate and is still slightly lower than the national average of 3.5 percent. While the number is still low and would not be cause for concern, it also represents the rates before the governor began imposing shutdowns in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While the number does show a slight increase in percentage, there was a growth in non-farm employment in Tennessee between January and February, with 4,800 new jobs. According to the Department of Labor the largest increases in employment were seen in healthcare/social assistance, professional/scientific/technical series and the transportation/warehousing/utilities sectors.

As the number of unemployed workers increases, so does the work for the department of labor. Workers are applying for unemployment due to furloughs as well as businesses being completely shut down. The department of labor has encouraged businesses to file unemployment for their employees to speed up the process and get money to the employees as quickly as possible, however, it is still the responsibility of the employee to meet all conditions, including weekly calls, to verify their employment status.

The Tennessee Department of Labor recently released the following statement:

President Trump recently signed the CARES Act or COVID-19 stimulus bill into law. Once the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development determines how the state will obtain the federal funding and implement the changes, the department will announce details for independent contractors, the self-employed, and business owners who will soon be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Look for more visibility of when Tennessee will enact these changes in the next few days.

The CARES Act will provide an additional $600 per week to the base amount a worker receives from the state, which, in Tennessee, is a maximum of $275 before deductions. The CARES Act allows for the boosted payment to last for up to four months.

In addition to unemployment benefits, Tennessee is working to provide income for its workers through the Tennessee Talent Exchange, which aims to match Tennesseans who are out of work because of COVID-19 with businesses that are currently experiencing a surge in job openings such as companies in the grocery, retail, and logistics industry.

Self-employed and contract-employed workers are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits, but Gov. Bill Lee has said the federal government has instructed the state that self-employed workers qualify for the same aid as other workers.

Small businesses, defined as those with less than 500 employees, can also apply for a Payroll Protection Plan Loan from the Small Business Association and backed by federal funds. The loan allows employers to continue to pay their employees rather than furlough them. The loan is also forgivable as long as the business keeps its employees on payroll.

For more information on how to begin receiving assistance, those who have lost employment, or had their wages reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to visit www.jobs4TN.gov