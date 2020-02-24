Feleshia Ann Young Christian

Feleshia Ann Young Christian, 55, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, in Cookeville.

She was born on June 11, 1964, in Sparta, to Herbert Dobbs and Willowdean Dunn Dobbs.

Mrs. Christian loved sitting on the porch watching the creek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Daniel Young; sister, Venessa Dennis; and brothers, Pete Dobbs and Anthony Dobbs.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Larry Christian, of Sparta; sons, Wesley Massa, of Crossville, Jason Young (Hannah), of Australia; sisters, Jody Fulk, of Cookeville, Kathy Ashbaugh, of Cookeville; brother, Billy Dobbs, of Cookeville; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Feb. 27, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. James Dukes will officiate. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Feb. 27, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.