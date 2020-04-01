FEMA disaster grants won’t affect Social Security or other benefits

Applying for federal disaster assistance from FEMA will not affect other federal benefits that Tennessee disaster survivors may receive.

Residents in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties who register with FEMA may have questions about whether funds from FEMA might cause them to lose other federal payments to which they are entitled.

FEMA disaster grants are not taxable income. Accepting a FEMA grant will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other federal welfare and entitlement programs.

Disaster grants help survivors pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance in the following ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

The deadline to register with FEMA is May 4, 2020.

For more information on Tennessee recovery, visit the disaster web page, fema.gov/disaster/4476 and the Tennessee Emergency Management website, tn.gov/content/tn/tema.html.