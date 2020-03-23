FEMA suspends field operations in TN, survivor assistance continues

TEMA and FEMA are jointly announcing today they will reduce the in-person recovery activities their personnel are conducting in three counties in conformity of current, recommended health precautions for COVID-19.

In coordination with the State of Tennessee, FEMA is suspending the operation of Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams, Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration and Intake Centers in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties effective at 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Tornado and storm survivors in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties will still be able to apply for federal assistance without going to a recovery center and will have multiple ways to interact with FEMA to complete applications and have their questions answered.

“Health and safety are FEMA’s highest priorities – for survivors and for FEMA personnel working on recovery,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Myra Shird. “We know that survivors need our help and we intend to continue providing assistance even as we take precautions to ensure health and safety in our operations.”

FEMA is just a phone call or mouse click away. Survivors can register, check the status of their applications and get answers to questions about disaster assistance in several ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

“We have made great progress in getting assistance directly to Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “FEMA has been in the State throughout this emergency and will continue to help survivors even with this change in operations.”

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is May 4, 2020.