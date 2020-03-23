First Horizon outlines services
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 1:20 pm
Beginning Monday, March 23, we are adjusting services at our banking centers to drive-thru only to help keep our customers and employees as safe as possible. Lobbies will be available by appointment only. We will continue to be in touch with updates as they are available or you can find details on our dedicated COVID-19 webpage. Learn more at firsthorizon.com/covid.
