Five employers to participate in job fair on Jan. 14 at Goodwill
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 10, 2020 9:33 am
The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 565 S. Jefferson Ave. in Cookeville will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for five employers seeking to fill more than 60 positions in Putnam and White counties.
Employers include U.S. Census Bureau, Pacesetters, Citizen Soldier for Life, Home Instead and Goodwill. Openings include census worker, retail associate and caregiver. Rates of pay reach $15 per hour.
Representatives from these employers will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.
JOB FAIR FOR FIVE EMPLOYERS
When: Tuesday, Jan. 14
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Goodwill Career Solutions
565 S. Jefferson Ave.
Cookeville, Tenn.
The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Cookeville now hosts job fairs on the second Tuesday of each month. More information on job fairs and job training can be obtained by calling (931) 520-8789 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.
