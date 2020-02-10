FLOOD WATCH
National Weather Service Nashville TN
246 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
…Flood Watch Today through Midday Tuesday…
.A slow moving cold front will bring an extended period of rain
to the area…adding 2 to 3 inches. Flooding is very possible
given the amount of rain mid state has experienced over past week.
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Including the cities of Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, and Crossville
246 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Nashville has expanded the
* Flood Watch to include a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Cannon, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Lewis, Maury, Overton, Putnam, Rutherford, White, and Williamson.
* From 6 AM CST this morning through Tuesday morning
* For excessive rainfall, 2 to 3 inches.
* Localized flooding is possible, and fast-rising creeks and
streams may overflow their banks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
