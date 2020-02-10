FLOOD WATCH

National Weather Service Nashville TN

246 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

…Flood Watch Today through Midday Tuesday…

.A slow moving cold front will bring an extended period of rain

to the area…adding 2 to 3 inches. Flooding is very possible

given the amount of rain mid state has experienced over past week.

Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Including the cities of Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, and Crossville

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Nashville has expanded the

* Flood Watch to include a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Cannon, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Lewis, Maury, Overton, Putnam, Rutherford, White, and Williamson.

* From 6 AM CST this morning through Tuesday morning

* For excessive rainfall, 2 to 3 inches.

* Localized flooding is possible, and fast-rising creeks and

streams may overflow their banks.

