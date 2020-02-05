Florence Ray Ann Davis Dunham

Florence Ray Ann Davis Dunham, 83, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Dunham was born June 13, 1936, in the Lost Creek community, of White County, to Johnny Ray Davis and Lillie Mae Mitchell Davis.

She worked at Mallory Timers for nearly 30 years and was a member of Free Will Baptist Church of Sparta. When she had time, she enjoyed visiting friends and family.

Mrs. Dunham was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James Arnold Davis, George Donald Davis, and Herbert Paul Davis.

Surviving family members include her four children, Charles Arnold Dunham, Susan Una Dunham, Greg Noble Dunham, Marsha Dunham Nikahd; grandchildren, Chad Dunham, Brandy Dunham Titsworth, Hunter Dunham, Chandler Dunham, John Hart, Sarah Hart, Monya Nikahd, Melica Nikahd; great-grandchildren, Ali Hollandsworth, Colten Dunham, Emma Titsworth, Hudson Titsworth, Wade Dunham; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Feb. 8, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Lost Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Feb. 7, at the funeral home. Rudy Oakes will officiate.

Richard Davis, Travis Davis, Jason Shockley, George Titsworth, Teddy Sims, and David Smith will serve the family as pallbearers

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.