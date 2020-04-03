Focusing on the most important question of all

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Grayson and Anderson were playing “hide and seek” with their daddy – our son, Stephen – in our house. Daddy was hiding, and the boys were seeking. Grayson’s attention on the game must have been diverted, because, all of a sudden, the whispers and peering behind furniture was interrupted by a scream, “FOCUS, GRAYSON, FOCUS!”

Obviously that mandate has been issued many times to the younger brother, and Anderson was quick to shout those orders to his older sibling.

Focus! Sometimes that’s hard to do.

Not for Sophie, our 3-year old Boxer. If I have a cookie, ice cream cone, sandwich, or any other perceived treat in my hand, Sophie’s undivided attention is on that morsel. She can focus with the best of them.

Presently, our world is in a pandemic of panic. Fears of COVID-19, economic collapse, political uncertainty, and the future of our world have consumed our time and all manner of normalcy. Many questions swirl through our minds. Not just WHY? but also: HOW? WHAT? WHEN? WHERE?

The most important question of all, though, is WHO? That’s where our focus needs to be.

Some folks seem to believe that government and the CDC have the responsibility for seeing us through these times. The Bible instructs us to respect those that are in authority. Yes, we should follow our leaders.

Scripture also states that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of … a sound mind. We must have enough common sense to recognize the urgency of the situation and also use that common sense to practice good hygiene and keep our distance from those who might be carrying the virus.

We must depend on health professionals to guide us and advise us with their wisdom and education. This is serious! But beyond WHAT can we do is that most important question: WHO do we turn to.

Our FOCUS needs to be on the One who created our world and offers supreme love; the One who is all knowing and all powerful; the One who promises to be with us, even to the end of the earth; the One whose thoughts and ways are infinitely above ours; the One who loves us so much that He sent His Son to be our Savior.

Who should we turn to? Who should we trust? Who should we pray to? Who should we depend on?

The Psalmist asks, “Where does my help come from…” What he is asking is, “WHO does my help come from?” He then answers his question: “My help comes from the Lord who made the heavens and the earth!”

God is not playing games, and He is not hiding from us, but He does challenge us to seek him. Jesus said, “Seek first the kingdom of God…”

Isaiah said, “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call on Him while He is near, forsake your wicked ways and your unrighteous thoughts, turn to God and He will pour out His grace and freely forgive.” (my paraphrase of 55:6,7)

God told Solomon in II Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, called by my Name will pray humbly and seek my face, turning from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.” What an appropriate time to seek God’s face and pray for revival.

Psalm 119:2 says, “Blessed are those who keep His commands and seek Him with their whole heart.”

WHO must we seek? GOD!

Come on y’all, FOCUS! Focus on seeking God with your whole heart.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com