Fomenting a crisis to win an election or panic we must

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

So, we seem to be in the midst of a national and, perhaps, even a worldwide health emergency. But I cannot help but be just a little suspicious, can you? So, I have done a little research on the history of American health emergencies, pandemics, and the like, and what I am learning is very reassuring to me. And I trust it will be reassuring to you as well. If, after having informed yourself, you discover your overwhelming need to stock up on toilet paper and hand sanitizers continues – well – God bless you!

How many of us remember the last health emergency in the United States called the swine flu epidemic, or the pig flu, swine flu, H1N1? There were several different names for the (at the time) new flu. Let’s stop and consider here the name of this virus. If we had decided to call the new virus the Wuhan flu instead of Covid 19, don’t you think that might have helped people not to be so fearful? When we assign something a scientific sounding name, doesn’t that make it a little scarier? But I digress!

It was a variation of the H1N1 virus that had previously hit America, and anyone over 60 years of age had some immunity from dealing with the earlier outbreak. So, this flu was particularly hard on the younger victims. At the end of the swine flu epidemic in the United States 60 million people had been infected, 274,000 were hospitalized, and we lost 12,000 of them to the flu. Those are pretty large numbers to deal with. Let’s take a look at our current virus.

As of the writing of this column, the CDC website says our total number infected is 1,629, our number of fatalities is 41. That’s all. Do I need to repeat those numbers? Swine flu April 2009-April 2010: 60 million infected, 274,000 hospitalized, and 12,000 died. So, can we maybe take a deep breath and stop making Walmart wealthier by buying every roll of toilet paper and every bottle of hand sanitizer they can produce? The Wuham flu does not cause diarrhea anyway, so why the run on toilet paper? Huh?

So, people are arguing over exactly when President Obama actually declared an emergency, but the real point is very few people even remember the swine flu “epidemic.” Do you? So, can you understand why all this panic is being drummed up over such a modest flu epidemic? Do you realize we canceled nothing when we “suffered” through the swine flu epidemic? Maybe, instead of panicking, we should look around at what groups of people are profiting from our panic? Maybe they are promoting this “sturm and drang” for a reason other than concern for our health?

Let’s look at what has happened. Panic-selling fueled by the nonstop gloom and doom projected by our “friends” in the media has, in part, destroyed the stock market. Who profits from a down market? New and even more stupid criticisms of the president have cropped up by the know nothings of the cable news people – the same ones doing everything in their power to prevent the president’s re-election.

After some serious Googling (although I use duck-duck go for my search engine), I finally found the account of two victims of the dreaded Wuhan flu. Mark and Jerri Jorgesun contracted the flu while on one of the cruise ships that was quarantined. Jerri reported running a fever for three hours and feeling a vague feeling of sickness with no real symptoms. Her husband Mark is the recipient of a double kidney transplant and is taking medications to suppress his immune system. Even though he had no symptoms, he tested positive for the Wuhan flu and so has been quarantined without issue for the two weeks and is headed home. While their experiences may not be typical, they certainly shed some light on the crazy and unfounded panic. Even with a guy taking immunity suppression drugs, the dreaded Wuhan flu was encountered without incident.

So, I will contribute one more paragraph to this farce. Before we lost our mother, at 94 years of age, we knew her health was very fragile. And we have a number of folks in a similar state. If your health is on the knife’s edge as my mother’s was, the Wuhan flu or any other flu can and most likely would be fatal. Take every precaution! But the rest of us no more need to fear this than to fear any other form of flu. I have rheumatoid arthritis, and I take shots once a week to suppress my immune system so it does not attack my joints. In the past few years, I have had the flu twice. It was not any fun, nor was it life threatening. So, I guess what I am saying is I refuse to panic. I refuse to run and hide from a non-existent or very weak foe. I won’t be seeing you at the toilet paper counter at Walmart. And I hope we can all take a deep breath, calm down, and stop cancelling our lives. Stop spending wheelbarrows full of money our country could better use elsewhere, and let’s cast a baleful eye at those that continue to cry fire in a crowded theater. They are not our friends! They do not have our best interests in mind. They seek to manipulate us for their own evil purposes! I will not participate! Join me in a levelheaded, common sense approach to this road bump in life. This too shall pass! I’ll see you here next week, flu free! And if I catch it, I can report more fully on its effects to you! So, either way, you win!