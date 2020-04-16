Free online financial education offered through Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission

In light of the ongoing precautions made to protect our citizens from COVID-19, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission is taking measures to support Tennessee families through this unusual and challenging time.

April is Financial Literacy Month, and the current crisis is a grave reminder of the importance financial literacy and education play in one’s ability to be resilient through times of scarcity and uncertainty. While many residents are working from home, and teachers throughout the state are working with students outside the classroom, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission is making sure all Tennesseans have access to free financial literacy programs.

The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, chaired by State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., offers the Financial Empowerment Resource Library, a web-based adult education tool containing 18 online modules covering financial topics such as Budgeting, Building an Emergency Savings, Credit Scores and Reports, Home Ownership, Checking Accounts, and Retirement. If you find yourself with extra time on your hands these days, it can be a good time to explore the basics of finance through these short, self-paced interactive modules that each take about 2-7 minutes to complete. Teachers and parents looking to enrich learning for school-age children can share the Vault – Understanding Money program, a fun and educational game that teaches students in grades 3-8 how to make responsible money choices.

“As we have gone into communities across the state, we have been asked to provide financial education for adults as well as students,” Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said. “We believe the Financial Empowerment Resource Library gives Tennesseans of all ages tools needed to make more sound financial decisions. We encourage all Tennesseans to make use of these free resources during this unique time when we’re spending most of our time at home.”

To view the Financial Empowerment Resource Library, click here.