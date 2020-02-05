Freeman Russell Gooch

Freeman Russell Gooch, 93, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Gooch was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Walling, to Birtie Everette “B.E.” Gooch and Effie Mai Cope Gooch.

He proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in the Philippines at the end of World War II. Once he returned home, he attended electronics school, in Chicago, and began his career as a TV repairman. Mr. Gooch worked most notably with RCA but other companies as well. In addition, he worked many years for S&W Electric, in Sparta. He attended Oak Grove Church of Christ.

Mr. Gooch was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Birdie Ellen Swindell Gooch; brothers, William Everett Gooch, Fred Gooch and wife Simone; and sisters, infant Rose Gooch and Ila Fisher.

Mr. Gooch’s family left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Brenda Lowery and husband Don, of Sparta; son, Russell Gooch and wife Sherrille, of Brandon, Mississippi; sister, Wilma Cantrell and husband Harold, of Walling; grandsons, Dewayne Hutchings, of Cookeville; Everett Gooch and wife Courtney, of Waterloo, Iowa; Cason Gooch, of Birmingham, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Marion Gooch, of Walling, Margie Roberts, of Quebeck, Molly Clark, of Sparta, Wanda (Allen) Huston, of Sparta, Edna (Dean) Moland, of Winchester, Indiana, Barbara (Loyd) Dunn, of Sparta, Liz (Bob) Willson, of Spring Hill; brothers-in-law, Buford Swindell, of Winchester, Indiana, Samuel “Hammer” Marcum, of Sparta; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Alton and Pearl Marcum, Carolyn Stults, and Connie Young.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Feb. 6, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Bob Scoggins will officiate the service. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Feb. 5, at the funeral home.

Ricky Dunn, Chad Dunn, Tim Johnson, Jeremiah Swindell, Jordan Swindell, and Terry Swindell will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the Spring Hill Cemetery c/o Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.