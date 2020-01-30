Georgia man leads deputies on chase into DeKalb County

A Georgia man who was a fugitive from justice has been apprehended by White County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from a traffic stop initiated by a deputy.

Kyle Wayne Fuller, 37, of Loganville, Georgia, was eventually captured after a pursuit that led White County officers into DeKalb County where Fuller was arrested on multiple charges.

According to an arrest warrant, on Jan. 25, Deputy Kyle Meyer, of White County Sheriff’s Office, observed a gray Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer, which was driven by Fuller. Deputy Meyer had previous knowledge that Fuller was wanted on a felony warrant in Gwinnett County, Georgia, with nationwide extradition.

Deputy Meyer reportedly observed the vehicle run a red light at Highway 111 and Roosevelt Drive. Deputy Meyer and other deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on the exit ramp of Bockman Way. Fuller reportedly held his hands out the window with a driver license. The license contained a photo of an individual with a neck tattoo. Fuller did not have a tattoo on his neck, so Deputy Meyer reportedly asked Fuller to step out of the vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant, Deputy Meyer opened the door to assist Fuller out of the truck, and Fuller reportedly “became very rigid” and would not comply with Deputy Meyer’s request to exit the vehicle. At that time, Deputy Meyer reportedly ordered Fuller to exit the vehicle. Fuller then drove off, with a portion of the vehicle striking another deputy on the arm.

Reportedly, the vehicle continued traveling on Smithville Highway where a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the vehicle drove on the curb several times to avoid spike strips. Fuller then turned right onto Highway 56, in DeKalb County, almost striking multiple vehicles with the trailer.

According to the arrest warrant, the pursuit continued for approximately 27 miles and lasted approximately 40 miles before the vehicle was disabled with spike strips, while officers blocked the roadway to end the pursuit.

At that time, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, and a standoff reportedly ensued. Fuller then reportedly placed a firearm to his head. After negotiations, Fuller complied with commands from officers and placed the gun on the dashboard of the vehicle. He then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed approximately 11.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and approximately 16.5 grams of a green-budded substance believed to be marijuana. A bottle of white pills, which was identified as metoprolol for which Fuller did not have a prescription, was also found. In addition, a 9MM handgun was found on the dashboard. A vile of clear liquid substance has been sent to the TBI for analysis.

Fuller has been charged with criminal impersonation, evading arrest, possession of weapon during felony, possession of firearm by felon, mfg/del/sell schedule II meth, poss/sell/del/mfg schedule VI, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault (two counts), possession drug paraphernalia, possession without prescription, and fugitive from another state.

He is being held at the White County Jail, with no bond. His initial court appearance was Jan. 28, 2020.