Get your copy of today’s Expositor
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 3, 2020 7:36 am
Get The Expositor at these locations:
WHITE COUNTY: Highway 84 Market, Jose’s Market, Airport Marathon, Dollar General (all stores), Geer’s Grocery, Wilmar Market, Highway 70 Market, Central View Market and Grill, Big T’s Market, Keith’s Market, The Landing, Lazy Days Market, Mapco Express, Peacock Express, Bon Air Market, EZ Food Mart, Walgreens, Floyd’s Cash Saver, Sparta Market, Highway 111 Shell, Walmart, Regas Exxon, Alcorn’s Market, South Young Market, All In One/Sunoco (next to Burger King), Post Office
VAN BUREN COUNTY: Peacock Express, Citgo, Dollar General, Save-A-Lot, Spencer Drug Co.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.