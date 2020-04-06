Glenn Drummonds

Glenn Drummonds, 68, of Sparta, passed away peacefully at his home, on March 31, 2020, with his wife of 30 years, Barbara, and his medical team from Caris Hospice by his side.

Mr. Drummonds was born Aug. 15, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, to Henry Drummonds Jr. and Eunice Jean Jernigan Drummonds.

He retired as a master mechanic from Chrysler Corporation, in 2009. He moved back to Sparta prior to his retirement. Glenn experienced work in the oil fields, in Oklahoma, and various woodwork. He loved hunting, riding his motorcycle, animals, and computers.

Mr. Drummonds was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Taylor Drummonds; daughter, Deanna Otto and her daughters Audrey and Emillia; stepdaughter, Kelie and husband Steve Hurd and their children Drew and Stevie; sister, Lois Smith and husband Tim Smith; brothers, Wade Drummonds and wife Sarah, of Maryland, James Drummonds and wife Delores, of Livingston;

and several nieces, nephews, and their children.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Smith, of Sparta, Claude Taylor, of New Jersey, Wade Drummonds, of Maryland, Cliff Taylor, of Pennsylvania, Randy Holman, of Sparta, Keith Taylor, of Virginia, John Maine, of Sparta, and Daniel Glenning Jr., of New Jersey.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Due to the many tragedies in this country, the family asks that you make donations to a charity of your choice.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.