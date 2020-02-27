Goodwill gown sale set for March 14

More than 700 wedding dresses to be available in madison for bargain-savvy shoppers

More than 700 wedding dresses and dozens of bridesmaid and prom gowns will be sold at bargain prices during Goodwill’s Gown Sale beginning March 14 at the Rivergate Goodwill store, 2101 Gallatin Road in Madison.

Wedding gowns will be priced from $49.99 to $399.99. Bridesmaid and prom dresses will range from $19.99-$49.99.

GOODWILL GOWN SALE

When: Begins 7 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020

Where: Rivergate Goodwill Store, 2101 Gallatin Road, Madison, Tenn.

Brand names, such as Casablanca, Luna Novias and Matthew Christopher, and popular styles in short and long lengths and many colors and sizes, will be available. Local bridal stores donated many of the dresses. A selection of jewelry also will be available. The sale will continue until all the merchandise has been sold.

“This is our largest inventory of wedding dresses in the last five years,” said Leisa Wamsley, Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods. “This is an amazing opportunity for brides-to-be, bridesmaids and prom-goers to shop a huge selection and find their dream dress at a dream price.”

Purchases at the event, just like purchases from Goodwill’s stores on all other days, benefit the nonprofit organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

The Rivergate Goodwill store will open early — 7 a.m. — to begin the sale on March 14. Normal operating hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (615) 859-4473.