Gov. Bill Lee extends “stay-at-home” order to April 30
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 13, 2020 4:30 pm
Last Updated: April 13, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has extended the “stay-at-home” order through April 30, 2020. Click here to view Executive Order 27.
