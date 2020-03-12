Governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 3:09 pm
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed the state via press conference on Thursday, March 12, declaring a State of Emergency over coronavirus concerns. The governor and officials with Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Hospital Association addressed concerns over the virus, and announced an executive order funding additional efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Click here to view the executive order.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.