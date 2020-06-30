Governor extends state of emergency through Aug. 29

On June 29, Gov. Bill Lee announced he is extending Tennessee’s state of emergency through Aug. 29, 2020, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The governor signed three executive orders which will extend certain provisions and allow for the continued suspension of various laws and regulations in order to contain the spread of the virus

Executive Order 50: AN ORDER TO FACILITATE AND RESPOND TO CONTINUING EFFECTS OF COVID-19 BY EXTENDING EXECUTIVE ORDER NOS. 36 & 38 (AS AMENDED BY EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 49) – To view this order, click here.

Executive Order 51: AN ORDER EXTENDING SAFE, OPEN, AND TRANSPARENT PUBLIC MEETINGS BY ELECTRONIC MEANS WHILE DETERMINATIONS OF HOW TO RETURN TO SAFE, IN-PERSON MEETINGS REMAIN ONGOING – To view this order, click here.

Executive Order 52: AN ORDER EXTENDING REMOTE NOTARIZATION AND WITNESSING OF DOCUMENTS TO FURTHER CONTAIN COVID-19 – To view this order, click here.