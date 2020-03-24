Governor issues executive order, some deadlines are extended

By Rachel Auberger

On the afternoon of Thursday, March 19, 2020, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an Executive Order suspending provisions of certain statutes and rules and taking necessary measures in order to facilitate the treatment and containment of the COVID-19 virus.

Lee quoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as saying the virus “seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community.” He also said the CDC has identified 10,422 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States, with 154 of those being in the state of Tennessee.

The order, which is Executive Order No. 15, has been issued due to the likelihood of the spread and identification of additional cases to come throughout the state. Lee said it is imperative that, as a state, taking “proactive steps to mitigate to the greatest extent possible the risk to public health and safety is paramount.”

The governor went on to say that public and private health care, emergency services, and other entities are using every effort to treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that businesses, as well as governmental and nongovernmental entities of all types, are working and enduring the consequences of their efforts to limit the spread of the virus. He said Executive Order No. 15 is designed to support those efforts.

“WHERAS, taking further measures to limit the opportunities for community spread is imperative to containing COVID-19 and thereby protecting the health and safety of Tennesseans, including facilitating the uninterrupted delivery of materials, supplies, goods and services as well as providing state services and conducting state business remotely or delaying such business or services where appropriate, and such measures are designed to allow Tennesseans to avoid large gatherings to the greatest extent possible to prevent community spread;”

Under the declaration that a state of emergency and major disaster exists to facilitate the response to COVID-19, Lee ordered the following:

Declares that in Tennessee an abnormal economic disruption exits, and, therefore, persons are prohibited from charging any other person a price for medical supplies, emergency supplies, or consumer food items that is grossly in excess of the price generally charged for the same or similar goods or services in the usual course of business.

All valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020, will now set to expire on June 15, 2020.

All driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020, will instead expire six months from their current expiration date.

Valid handgun carry permits set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 28, 2020, will instead expire six months from their current expiration date.

Persons with ignition interlock devices will have their appointments for calibration, monitoring or inspection of the device suspended until June 15, 2020.

Authorizes the payments of unemployment benefits to a claimant who left work after being directed by a medical professional or health authority to isolate or quarantine but who intends to return to work and is also eligible for benefits. The order also suspends the one-week waiting period.

In addition, the governor’s order gave allowances for health care and emergency services professionals to be able to provide more care and services for patients in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Health care professionals who ware licensed in another state will be allowed to engage in practice of their profession as long as they are assisting in the medical response to COVID-19

Pharmacists will be allowed to dispense up to a 90-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Health care professionals, who would otherwise require licensing, will be allowed to provide localized treatment of patients in temporary residences.

The requirements for review of prescription writing, charts reviews and remote sites visiting for Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants has been suspended.

Licenses and certificates for health care providers and facilities that were set to expire will be extended without fines or penalties attached.

The Commissioner of Health has the discretion to allow individuals to work as medical laboratory technologists with respect to coronavirus testing only.

Hospitals may temporarily increase their number of licensed hospital beds at any location or temporarily establish hospital and diagnostic services at any location for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Testing of COVID-a9 will be allowed alternate testing sites without approval by the Medical Laboratory Board

Temporary structures can be built in response to COVID-19, but they still must be inspected to ensure safety.

Restrictions for vehicles transporting emergency goods, supplies, equipment, mobile structures or other items to affected areas have been revised to allow for response or preparation for the treatment of COVID-19

Other public and government services are also being suspended or altered and deadlines extended in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the state of Tennessee:

Public Board of Parole hearings have been suspended and the board has been directed to use all available processes, alternatives, and technology to maintain continuity of services and hearings to the greatest extent practicable.

Time limits, timelines, deadlines relative to proceedings or filings concerning forfeitures are tolled until June 15, 2020.

Department of Human Services may waive requirements for child care facility inspections, monitoring, licensure, capacity, care-categories, license transfers

Reporting times of banks and other institutions to Commissioner of Financial Institutions suspended to the extent necessary

TBI background checks may proceed under named-based searches without fingerprints.

TBI 60-day deadline for removing expunged criminal histories is Suspended.

Lee said the order will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m., May 18, 2020, at which time state laws and rules will return to the same they were previous to the execution of the order.