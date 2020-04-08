Governor issues Executive Order today limiting healthcare procedures
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 8, 2020 5:10 pm
(April 8, 2020) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 25 today to limit non-emergency healthcare procedures in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Click here to read the entire Executive Order.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.