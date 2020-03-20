Gracie Dodgen named to TN Report All-State Team

By Jerry Lowery

Gracie Dodgen, A junior for the White County Warriorettes’ basketball team was rewarded for her play this year on the court by being named to the TN Report All-State team. This is great recognition for Dodgen’s play on the court this year as a Warriorette. Emma Capps and Tessa Miller from Stone Memorial and Mallory Hampton from Rhea County, all from the same district, were also named to the team.