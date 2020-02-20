Grant Slatten named Player of the Year, Mitchell named Coach of Year

By Jerry Lowery

The Warriors finished first in district play, and three Warriors received honors in the district meeting, on Feb. 17.

Coach Eric Mitchell was named Coach of the Year by the district coaches. Grant Slatten, who is leading the Warriors in scoring, was named Player of the Year and placed on the All- District Team.

Along with Slatten, Masyn Winningham, Kegan Dodson, and Kade Clark were named to the All-District Team. Kade Clark was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, with Braiden Brown from Cookeville. C.J.Taylor and Irving Espinoza were named to the All-District Team from Warren County. Zach Street and Zach Boyd were named from Stone Memorial. Bailey Gilliam and Braiden Brown were named to the team from Cookeville. Ricky Guthrie was named to the district team from Rhea County.