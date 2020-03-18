Graphic designer opening

The primary day-to-day responsibility of this individual will be the design and production of advertisements. Other duties will include layout and design of various magazines, as well as other layout and design projects.

This person will work directly with the advertising manager and the editor.

Duties:

-Must meet all assigned deadlines

-Design, lay out, and produce artwork for advertisements, brochures, magazines, and special newspaper publications

-Maintain database of all references used in creation of published materials

-Coordinate with clients in preparing specifics on advertising design

-Perform related duties as required

Skills and experience:

Strong working knowledge of printing, publishing and/or graphics art procedures and related computer software. Must be proficient in Adobe InDesign and Adobe Photoshop

Email resume to Kim Swindell Wood – kim@spartalive.com

Apply only if you have the aforementioned qualifications

Health insurance and benefits offered

Job Type: Starts at 30 hours per week; may be 40 hours at a later date