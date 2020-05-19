Grave marker flags
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 19, 2020 10:37 am
The Veterans Museum of White County will be giving away grave marker flags, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Flags may be picked up 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the American Legion Building. For more information, call (931) 836-3595.
