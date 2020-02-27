Greeting those we love with endearing words or actions

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Anytime we have to take our sweet boxer girl, Sophie, to Animal Medical Clinic to visit for a few days (some folks call that “boarding the dog”), we go through the same progression of events. When she sees me holding her collar and leash, she comes to me and stands waiting for me to join us together with the nylon. With bridled excitement she then walks me to the front door, waits for me to open it, and then gently pulls me onto the porch, stands while I lock the front door and then accompanies me to the car.

At this point, she knows something big is about to happen, but she’s not sure what. It may be a walk around the block or a ride in the car. Whatever it is, it will be exciting.

When I open the rear gate of the car, she willingly jumps in, not knowing where our ride will take us. As we roll down State Street, she takes in the passing cars, buildings, people – and an occasional fellow K-9 – eager to observe every detail. As we near the place and she recognizes her surroundings, her excitement builds, and she begins to wag in anticipation.

After much sniffing around the front of the building, we enter, and the show starts. Saying hello to the staff is a big production. There are attempts at handshakes – or sparing – hugs, licks, and other sign language ,which means, “I am so glad to see you. I have missed you so much. It is so good to be back.” ETC.

At this point, having turned the leash loose so she can wiggle her way to the greeting, I am wondering if she has totally forgotten me. One of us humans will say, “Sophie, tell ‘Daddy’ bye.”

To which my loyal, loving puppy will give me a quick glance, then proceed with her greetings to her other friends, giving her attention to the new surroundings, smells, and her peeps at the kennel. It is very clear that she likes hellos better than goodbyes. It doesn’t hurt my feelings, though. I know the scene will be reversed in a few days, and it will be me she’s glad to see; she won’t bother to tell them goodbye, and she will be excited when we pull back into our driveway.

My 2-and-a-half year old boxer recognizes several human words, but she can’t pronounce any of them. But although she can’t say “hi” and “bye” in English, or any other language, she sure can act out those greetings.

In other languages hello can be, “Hola, Arrivederci, Guten Tag or Bonjour.” Those last two are literally translated “good day.”

In those same tongues, goodbye is, “adios (literally ‘to God’), ciao, auf wiedersehn (until we meet again), or au revoir (to the seeing again).” Another French farewell greeting, “adieu”, carries more finality than “au revoir.”

“Aloha!” can be either a coming or a going greeting. So can “namaste,” which literally means “I bow to you.” My favorite greeting that goes both ways is “Shalom,” a Hebrew word which expresses peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness, prosperity, welfare, and tranquility. Shalom is especially meaningful when it represents peace between a person and God.

Like Sophie, I usually prefer “Hello, hey y’all, or hi” to “goodbye” or even “so long, farewell, see ya’, have a nice day, bye for now…” In heaven, I expect “hello” to be the greeting and “goodbye” to be forever gone from our vocabulary.

Until we meet again, may the peace – SHALOM – of God which transcends all understanding keep your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com