Sparta Live

Gregory Lynn Roberts

Posted By | June 15, 2020 7:15 am

Gregory Lynn Roberts, 56, of Sparta passed away peacefully, on June 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Greg was born Sept. 1, 1963.  He was the son of Gladys Young Roberts and James Roberts.

He was also preceded in death by his father; a brother, Freddie Roberts; baby brother, Earl; grandparents, Dib and Daisy Young; and a niece, Sheena Roberts.

He was an avid NASCAR and  Dale Earnhardt fan.  He enjoyed working on cars and watching old westerns. He also enjoyed cooking breakfast – his favorite. His nieces, Erin and Elyssa, always enjoyed eating breakfast with him when he lived next door.  Greg loved banana pudding, especially his mom’s.

He loved his family. He will be truly missed but is resting and at peace now.

Survivors include his mother, Gladys Young Roberts Garrell, of Sparta; children, Albert Hutson, of Sparta, Courtney Baxter, of Gallatin, Dakota Hagan, of Sparta; brother, Billy (Michelle) Roberts, of Sparta; sister, Mary Fish, of Sparta; and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral was 1 p.m., June 13, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  Bro. Doug Benningfield officiated.

Memorial donations may be made to Hunter Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

