Grief support group
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 20, 2020 12:20 pm
A grief support group meets at 5:30 p.m., the third Thursday, of each month, at Union Baptist Association Office, 705 Hutchings St., in Sparta. Refreshments and resources provided. No cost, no pressure. Speaking is encouraged but no required. More information: (931) 738-3250.
