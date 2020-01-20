Group wants to restore headstones at old cemetery

A group of concerned residents gather at the Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, on Jan. 16, 2020, to inquire about restoring the damaged headstones at the old Sparta City Cemetery. (Photo by RON MOSES)

By Ron Moses

Many of the nation’s cemeteries are being neglected. Sparta is no different in that regard, but a group of residents, with the help of aspiring archaeologist Sarah Northcutt, has a plan to change that.

On Jan. 16, 2020, Sparta Mayor and Board of Aldermen heard from Peggy Hurteau who said many of the headstones have been damaged at the historic Sparta City Cemetery. The damage looks like vandalism, but Hurteau said it actually comes from a less obvious source – lawnmowers.

“A lot of the stones are crumbling and old,” said Brenda Templeton. “We got a report from the University of Tennessee of damage done to the cemetery. The report was of lawnmowers and weed eaters causing damage to the headstones.”

Hurteau said she applied for a grant and had many volunteers to help refurbish the cemetery.

“I got the cart before the horse,” said Hurteau to the board. “I got a grant for a thousand dollars for supplies to rebuild these stones, clean them or whatever is needed, and then it hit me. That is city property, and I can’t do that.”

Hurteau said she then called the mayor.

“I think what they are doing is a great thing,” said Sparta Mayor Jeff Young. “You have local citizens devoting their time to rebuilding an old city cemetery and the headstones that are in that cemetery. I wanted them to come address the board about that because the last thing I wanted to do was tell them to go without knowing some details about types of products they are using and some history about their efforts.”

Northcutt said there was a cemetery in Murfreesboro that was in very similar condition as the old Sparta cemetery.

“I helped found a group in Murfreesboro called Rutherford County archaeological society,” said Northcutt. “We then made a smaller group out of that where we worked on the city cemetery.”

Northcutt and her group were then allowed to clean and rebuild that cemetery.

One of Northcutt’s associates is a professional archaeologist who is trained in historic stone repair.

“We have done a lot of good,” said Northcutt. “I have contact with someone who is a trained professional. He knows the right kind of adhesive bonding to use to not do any damage.”

Young said he believes the board will be very receptive to the idea.

“We are going to get some references from some of the places they have worked in the past,” said Young. “I feel like the city will at least move forward in taking some small steps toward some restoration efforts.”

In other business, Young swore in Sparta’s newest police officer, Shannon Jenkins. Jenkins will be the only female on the force. That is something both Young and police Chief Doug Goff said is an important step.

“I think it is very important for most departments to have a female officer,” said Young. “There are certain family, children, and domestic abuse situations where it very critical for most departments to have.”

Goff said Jenkins will be a true asset to the force.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Shannon Jenkins for quite some time when she was an investigator with the county,” said Goff. “She has always displayed professionalism in everything she has done.”

Jenkins has worked to solve crimes against children on the internet and as a hostage negotiator and is currently working as an operator at E-911.

“They hate to lose her up there,” said Goff. “I think she is going to do us an outstanding job.”

In other items on the agenda, the board approved property tax change of assessments, the purchase of a V Groove Tensioner/Reel Carrier for the electric department at a cost of $78,800, and the solicitation of bids for a four-post lift for the public works garage.

All board members were present.