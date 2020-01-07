Grubbs indicted in Putnam County on second-degree murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (January 7, 2020): Brenda Grubbs, 71, was indicted on second-degree murder of her husband Ronald Grubbs Sr. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer White presented evidence to the Putnam County Grand Jury, on Jan. 6, 2020, and the Grand Jury issued a true bill for the charge of second-degree murder.

On Dec. 8, 2018, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service at a residence where they found Ronald Grubbs Sr. unresponsive at his home. He died days later at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.