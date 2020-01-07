Grubbs indicted in Putnam County on second-degree murder
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 7, 2020 1:22 pm
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (January 7, 2020): Brenda Grubbs, 71, was indicted on second-degree murder of her husband Ronald Grubbs Sr. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer White presented evidence to the Putnam County Grand Jury, on Jan. 6, 2020, and the Grand Jury issued a true bill for the charge of second-degree murder.
On Dec. 8, 2018, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service at a residence where they found Ronald Grubbs Sr. unresponsive at his home. He died days later at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.