Harold Massa

Harold Massa, 81, of the Johnson Chapel Community of DeKalb County, passed away March 13, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Massa was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Cookeville, to Oakley Massa and Jessie Mae Stoglin Massa.

He was a retired truck driver with the State of Tennessee and attended Johnson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oneida Jones Massa, and nephews, Gary Massa and Gary Jones.

Survivors include three sisters, Arlena (Lynn) Sliger, Eulene Elrod, Willene Lefever, all of Baxter; two brothers, Jerry (Lisa) Massa, of Baxter, O.V. (Gladys) Massa, of Sparta; niece and nephew, Lori (Josh) Holloway, of Sparta, Steve Jones, of Sparta; great-nieces and great-nephew, Marley Jones, Lauren Holloway, Luke Holloway, all of Sparta; brother-in-law, Frank (Jo Ann) Jones, of Sparta; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., March 16, 2020, at the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, with burial in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Corey Price officiated.

Memorial donations can be made to the Johnson Chapel Cemetery Fund in memory of Mr. Massa.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Smithville, was charge of arrangements.