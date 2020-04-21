Has the United States Postal Service lost its importance?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Since the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 (PAEA), the United States Postal Service has been obligated by a unique financial challenge that no other government agency, private or public business has been forced, by law, to face. The law required USPS to prefund its retirees’ health benefits up to the year 2056. USPS does not receive any taxpayer subsidies like other large corporations and industries. PAEA required the USPS to pay $5 billion per year to pre-fund these benefits. For any business, this would be a huge financial burden, yet for the USPS it is wreaking havoc, not just for employees but for every American who depends on their services.

USPS is totally dependent on the Congress regarding how they function. The price of a postage stamp and mailing rates must be approved by Congress. This is something Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand. Obviously, he has finally learned that he and his administration have the power and authority to destroy USPS anytime he wants by denying them financial help during our current pandemic crisis. During negotiations for the stimulus legislation, Congress was set to give USPS a $25 billion cash infusion, but instead opted to give them a $10 billion line of credit because Donald Trump threatened to veto the entire bill.

The airline industry was given a $29 billion grant, using taxpayers’ money, and that grant does not have to be paid back. Even with a $10 billion loan, USPS is predicted to collapse in a few months and 630,000 postal employees will be out of work and every American who is using USPS will be affected by the elimination of a vital and, in some cases, a lifesaving service.

I understand some people will think that mail delivery isn’t such a big deal anymore. After all, we have the internet, direct deposit, and can pay our bills via computer or our cell phones. Even though it seems impossible to think of anyone without access to the internet, it is a fact that not everyone has such access. It may be because they live in rural areas that have no internet service or iffy service, or it may also be that the costs of such a service is prohibitive to more people than we realize. During these uncertain financial times, many people who are now unemployed must make cuts to their budgets in order to keep a roof over their heads and food on the tables. Many may be forced to cut that particular “necessity” because, for budgeting purposes, it may now be considered a “luxury” they can no longer afford.

USPS has the obligation to deliver mail everywhere in the country. No other delivery service has that burden or responsibility. FedEx and UPS don’t. In fact, they sometimes use USPS to deliver mail and packages to remote areas because it is more cost-effective for them.

For years, Republicans who have used their conservative mantra of smaller government have also wanted to privatize many aspects of our government, claiming private companies can better serve the public. At the same time, the government doles out enormously lucrative contracts to private industries for practically everything to do with our military and national defense. Our government also subsidizes, with taxpayers’ money, large profitable corporations and industries, while increasing our national debt without any concern regarding how and when that money will be repaid. At the same time, the government is forcing USPS to pre-fund a program until 2056. Where is the logic or common sense in this?

Records show FedEx and UPS pay millions of dollars in contributions to Republican campaigns. They do make contributions to Democratic campaigns too, but far less. I do believe this is called “hedging your bets.” Sadly, this is the way business has been done in our federal and local governments for years, and, until the average American taxpayers get tired of the control that businesses have, it will continue. Americans will get less and less of a return on the taxes we pay, such as regular mail delivery; quality education for all children; affordable healthcare for all; good paying jobs; and safety nets for the needy. What will it take for Americans to stand together and demand an end to greedy and morally corrupt “leaders?”

The USPS is restricted by law from lobbying. As I stated earlier, their business plans are also restricted by Congress and the president. If the ultimate plan is to destroy the United States Postal Service and let a private company and deliver our mail, I wonder if they even have an inkling of a plan of how this will happen. I also wonder if they truly understand the impact it will have not only on the people who use USPS but also the businesses that are dependent on the USPS. What would it do to the card business? Will people spend $5 or more for a card and then possibly $10 to mail Christmas, Valentine’s, birthday, Mother’s or Father’s Day cards to friends and family? What will the effect be on the utility companies, especially in rural areas whose customers may not have internet service and still mail bills and get payments mailed back to them? How many people would opt to drive to the company, wait in long lines to pay their bills to avoid the high cost of postage? What about the elderly or disabled who can’t get out or don’t drive anymore?

There is a myriad of issues to think about when there is a real threat to eliminate a service that our government has provided to us for a couple of hundred years. I find it intriguing the United States Postal Service is also required to turn a profit, the only government service expected to do that. Yet, they are shackled by the whims of a president and a Congress. It’s time to stand up for the USPS and demand Congress do the same.