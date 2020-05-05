Have you read the Bill of Rights?

Hello everybody, and welcome back after another week of covidity! If you have been watching the news coverage over this last week (and I certainly hope you have), surely you have noticed all the ways our rights are being infringed upon in the name of “science.” Just by way of a refresher, I thought I would reproduce here, in all their glory, the Bill of Rights. Keep in mind, in the founding of this country, a new concept was introduced. That concept was that our rights come not from government but from God. For those unbelievers, our rights come from our existence as a self-aware living human being. The idea behind this thought is that since our rights come from God, government cannot take them away from us without process of law because government did not give them to us. Furthermore, the only legitimate government is one that is supported by its people and subservient and accountable to them. Have we seen many accountable governors across the country as this crisis has begun and now as it continues?

——————————-

Amendment 1: Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Amendment 2: The Right to Bear Arms

A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Amendment 3: The Housing of Soldiers

No soldier shall, in time of peace, be quartered in any house without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

Amendment 4: Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized.

Amendment 5: Protection of Rights to Life, Liberty, and Property

No person shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.

Amendment 6: Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor; and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.

Amendment 7: Rights in Civil Cases

In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States than according to the rules of the common law.

Amendment 8: Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden

Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

Amendment 9: Other Rights Kept by the People

The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Amendment 10: Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

——————————-

I know it has been a while for most of us since we have read these rights and thought about them. As you read through these don’t you begin to realize, almost right off the bat, that our rights have been terribly infringed upon these last few months? And did you notice? There is no exception to these rights. There is no caveat that states in times of turmoil or uncertainty our rights are somehow discontinued.

Look at the very first in the Bill of Rights. Haven’t we heard of peaceful protests being shut down over the last few weeks? Haven’t churches been ordered closed, boldly contravening our clearly stated rights? And what about the mayor of New York breaking up the funeral of a prominent Jewish leader? If government can casually ignore our founding documents, and we the people say nothing, dare not speak up, haven’t we lost our rights already? This Wuhan flu will pass, and we will still have a country left to run. We still must make our way through this world and in this society. When I say it is time to lift these rules that bind us, it is not that I do not believe the Wuhan flu is not deadly and still present among us. It is rather to remind us there are worse things than the flu with at least 98 percent survivability rate. Among them would be to lose our rights as free people, over which many of our founders bled and died.

And so, I say the time has passed for the most repressive of these rules to end. Subject to our own common sense, we need to allow citizens to get back to work before they lose everything they have worked their whole lives for. We can do this safely, being careful to use whatever materials available to us. We can “social distance” in most places of business without even breaking a sweat. But can we live with a government that shuts down churches and treats its citizens like garbage? You be the judge!