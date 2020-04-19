Helen Jean McBride Broyles

Helen Jean McBride Broyles, 90, passed away April 16, 2020.

She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Doyle, to John S. McBride and Lillian Black McBride.

Throughout her life, she was known for her hard work and dedication to her family. She had various jobs in LaFollette. For several years, she owned and operated hair salons, in LaFollette. She later had a long and distinguished career with the federal government. She was the assistant director of the LaFollette Housing Authority (LHA) prior to being promoted to several senior management positions with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She served in several locations, including Memphis, Tennessee, and Nashville, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Anchorage, Alaska; and Tampa, Florida.

She also was a key member of a federal task force that went to Puerto Rico, in 1975, in response to a major weather disaster declaration. After her retirement from the federal government, she returned to LaFollette. At that time, she served on the Board of Directors of LHA. During that latter period, she was instrumental in getting HUD approval for funding to have the Russell Hotel converted into a low-income living facility that is now managed by LHA.

In addition to her professional career, she was involved in charitable and community affairs, including Habitat for Humanity and serving on the board of directors of the LaFollette Hospital. Throughout her life, she was known for her sense of humor and as a compassionate person who was often sought out by those in need of help, whether it was housing, employment, or other life challenges. Helping people in need was a major focus of her life.

After graduation from Doyle High School, she met her husband, Willard Broyles, while working at a summer job at Cove Lake State Park, in Jacksboro. During their marriage, the couple moved to Detroit, Michigan, where Willard worked for the Cadillac Division of General Motors. Answering the call of the mountains, the couple later returned to East Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Reece, and Albert, as well as a sister, Madge.

She is survived by two daughters, Dottie Pittman (Frank), of Southlake, Texas, Rita Broyles, of Jacksboro; one son, Jerry Broyles (Laura), of LaFollette; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn, of Doyle; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Due to the present pandemic in this country, her children will plan a Celebration of Life at a later time to honor their mother so that all who knew and loved her can come together to celebrate her life and to share fond memories of her.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff of Meadow View Senior Living Community where Mrs. Broyles lived the last years of her life.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.