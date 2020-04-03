Help for small businesses
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 3, 2020 9:31 am
County Update: If you own or operate a small business please email tasher@tsbdc.org for information on programs that are available. Also, for our small businesses, please go to sba.gov. There is a yellow bar at the top of the page that reads “Coronavirus (COVID-19): Relief options and Additional Resources.” Click on that for help. Businesses need to get their name in soon as they can. A small business is defined as less than 500 employees. Please help me spread the word to our local businesses so that we can help them and help our community.
