Hemp license renewal reminder
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 26, 2020 10:34 am
The time to renew hemp growing licenses is here. The deadline to renew Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hemp grower licenses is June 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
“Tennessee hemp producers work hard to raise their crops, market their products, and stay current on the relatively young sector of the agriculture industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We want to make sure they’re properly licensed for this growing season. We continue to provide support to hemp producers by incentivizing new processing opportunities and providing marketing assistance as the industry establishes and stabilizes.”
Federal and state laws require Tennessee industrial hemp growers be licensed through TDA’s industrial hemp program. New applications are accepted year-round and expire June 30.
Applicants wishing to participate in the program must submit an application, license fees, and required documentation.
Pick Tennessee Products, TDA’s program that connects farmers directly to consumers, is also supporting the hemp industry with a new hemp category. Now, you can view hemp products from Tennessee producers at www.picktnproducts.org or on the Pick TN mobile app. Tennessee hemp growers, processors or manufacturers can apply to be included in this directory at www.picktnproducts.org/apply-pick-tennessee-products-application.html.
“With hemp’s inclusion as a defined product category within Pick Tennessee, our expert base of industry players and all of the customers they serve can be optimistic about the future of Tennessee hemp,” Tennessee Hemp Industries Association president Frederick Cawthon said. “We are working together to make the Tennessee hemp industry successful and sustainable. Our association’s members are appreciative of our collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.”
The Tennessee General Assembly enacted Public Chapter 916 in 2014 tasking TDA with development of a licensing and inspection program for the production of hemp in Tennessee. The hemp grower application and more information about Tennessee’s hemp program can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/hemp-industry.html. Questions can be emailed to industrial.hemp@tn.gov.
© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live
cbd oil: infused edibles cbd cbd hemp oil meaning bloom farms cbd american shaman omaha ne is cbd oil legal in tennessee 2017 cbd rso oil does cbd oil fail drug test dr del vecchio reviews cbd gummi bears top rated cbd oil for migrains 2018 atlanta map charlottes web drug how do you know how much cbd oil to take safe cbd oil brands safe to buy 99 cbd isolate real estate management advisors llc cbd oil and brain injury brass knuckle oil pen thc cbd content dank vapes official account website doterra my office shopping cart compounds meaning in science cbd dosage for osteoarthritis what animals have cannabinoid receptors is hemp oil safe amazon bongs cbd oil kingston ny buck naked e cigs how to use cbd oil for glaucoma de novo seizure organics coffee madison cbd oil conscientious used in a sentence cbd oil cherokee nc how to extract cbd with olive oil
exam: Offer 9L0-006 Exam Test UP To 50% Off, Buy Discount 350-018 Braindump Pdf With Accurate Answers, New Release 640-802 Exam Prep For Download, Certshared HP0-J25 Actual Exam For Download, Free Download Real HP0-M19 Exam Topics For Download, Buy Best 000-872 Actual Exam With Accurate Answers, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund 000-789 Testing With Accurate Answers, Latest C2020-625 Practice Exam Is Your Best Choice, Passeasy HP0-S21 Test Software On Store, Pass4sure 000-G40 Book Pdf Is Your Best Choice, Most Popular IY0-120 Certification Dumps On Store, ITexam-Answers MA0-102 Training Guide Online Store, We Provide 70-540-VB Pdf Download Will Be More Popular, Easily To Pass 50-565 Certification With 100% Pass Rate, Topdump 1Z0-485 Certification 100% Pass With A High Score, 100% Pass Guarantee 310-043 Ebook Pdf On Sale, SelfTestEngine 190-803 Exam Test Questions Latest Version PDF&VCE,
face mask: n95 masks spores p100 n95 mask n95 p100 mask dust mask filters and silica dust tightening face mask n95 masks davis ca decorative face masks what is the best face mask reddit bomber hat with face mask n100 disposable dust mask blue blank face mask best dust mask for woodturning face mask dawm simulation henry schein surgical face mask methanol face mask 3m n95 respirator mask 1860 and 1870 do dust mask how long do n95 masks last once used h1z1 full mask respirator 3m respirator mask amazon horror movie surgical mask does n95 mask require fit testing n95 mask box 8511 womens balaclava face mask purple neoprene dust mask design disposable mask respirator mask charcoal filters steampunk respirator gas mask smile surgical mask asia 3m painters mask recal surgical mask making machine in india n95 mask use when cleaning mold surgical mask warcraft desert dust mask
weight loss: acupressure for weight loss low carb diet weight loss results how to loss weight after having a baby super hd weight loss reviews how does vinegar help with weight loss oxy pro diet pills weight loss juice recipes appetite suppressant pills prescription leelee sobieski weight loss justin williamson weight loss dementia weight loss model my diet virtual weight loss incredible weight loss top best weight loss pills zoloft for weight loss pills that cause weight loss blueprint cleanse reviews weight loss best fast food salads for weight loss which green tea for weight loss bodybuilding weight loss plan weight loss clinics in ohio women weight loss before and after diarrhea causing weight loss zach galifianakis 2015 weight loss lexapro weight loss after stopping weight loss hypothyroidism water pills good for weight loss plateau weight loss brittany murphy diet pills weight loss after 35 quick weight loss center marietta ga khloe kardashian weight loss diet adipex high weight loss pill for kids
male enhancement: best male sex enhancer pills for longer sex ed drugs names ferrous sulfate low sex drive how much does a penis enlargement cost kamagra online pharmacy when do guys penis stop growing average blowjob length look my dick what is the maximum dose of viagra you should take is virectin sold in stores impotence natural cures enlarge penis naturaly penis enlargement around harrisburg ill rx penis male sex pills to last longer penis enlargement largest available does masturbatoon stunt penis growth penis enlargement exercises tee hat work really low libido does vaping lower sex drive best thing for erectile dysfunction does meditation increase sex drive viagra video before and after prescription viagra prices male penis girth growth story viagra stories escort young men dicks how soon do you take viagra after a radical prosceptony penis size after losing weight how much is viagra 100mg in australia jimmy johnson penis enlargement pills ad masterbation erectile dysfunction male enhancement exercises videos free
vape: scarab vape pod drop prices do you have to be 18 to buy a vape does vaping cause seizures swagg sauce best way to vape cbd kangertech review vape bubblers kmk vape juice best mt baker vapor flavors e cigarette concentration levels top ecig juices box mods with rda box mods online smok mod wont turn on november 2017 best ecig tank suorin drop specs vape nation rick and morty voopoo drag 2 battery eleaf istick coil is 12mg of nicotine a lot fda vape ban low wattage vaping replacing coils vape 50 mg nicotine juice shop infinix 3 ohm coil build ecig vaporizer pen smok koopor 200w sizebox mods uwell crown glass purple vape juice mint voopoo cancelled uwell crown coils resistant
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.