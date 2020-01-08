Herchel Douglas Jones
Herchel Douglas Jones, 76, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.
Mr. Jones was born May 22, 1943, in Sparta, to Herchel Jones and Beulah Pennington Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelia Richardson; sisters, Linda Rollins, Jeanette England; and brother, James Thomas Jones.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl Bennett (Don), of Sparta, Connie Manson (Bruce), of Canada; son, Mark Jones (Grace), of Sparta; grandchildren, Kyle Bennett, Bobbi Presley, Austin Harris, Savannah Jones, Alexis Jones; great-grandchildren, Jackson Harris, Ariella Harris, Eowyn Bennett; and brother, Tim Jones, of Sparta.
The family will have a memorial service on a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
