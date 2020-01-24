Herman Estes Vinson
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 24, 2020 2:00 pm
Herman Estes Vinson, 88, better known as “Pete” to his friends and fellow musicians, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, in Murfreeesboro.
Mr. Vinson was born April 29, 1931.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Jan. 27, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.1 p.m., Jan. 27, at the funeral Home. Ken Wallace will officiate.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.