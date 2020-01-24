Herman Estes Vinson

Herman Estes Vinson, 88, better known as “Pete” to his friends and fellow musicians, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, in Murfreeesboro.

Mr. Vinson was born April 29, 1931.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Jan. 27, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.1 p.m., Jan. 27, at the funeral Home. Ken Wallace will officiate.

