Hershell Glenn Simmons

Hershell Glenn Simmons, 64, beloved brother, father, and friend, went to be with his Lord, on Feb. 18, 2020.

Mr. Simmons was born July 31, 1955, in Anderson, Indiana, to Herbert Eston and Virgie Mae Simmons, the fourth of 11 children.

He attended Madison Heights High School and went on to work in construction for his brother-in-law, Bill Zile. He learned many skills that he would carry with him through his life.

While growing up in Indiana, he vacationed with family, in Tennessee, and longed for the day he would be able to move there. In 1979, Mr. Simmons made the move to White County. During his time in Tennessee, he worked for Cookeville Heating and Cooling for over 30 years. He was a loyal employee and made many friends while working there.

He adored his Bon Air Mountain home and enjoyed the friendships he made. Mr. Simmons spent many weekends swimming, sailing, and fishing at Thousand Oaks Lake or up in a tree stand on his property.

In 1981, he welcomed his daughter into the world on his birthday. Twenty years later, in 2001, he welcomed his granddaughter, Kiya Simmons. He was so proud of her, and she was the apple of his eye.

Mr. Simmons loved his family and cherished his friends. He was even a friend to animals. He had many beloved companions he came to care for over the years.

Mr. Simmons was very proud of his personal relationship with Christ. He was secure in his belief that his salvation would be ensured by his faith in the Son of God, Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil Lee Simmons, Jesse Clay Simmons, Herbert Eston Simmons II; and sister, Betty Carol Stittums.

Family members left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Misty Dawn Simmons-Poteet and husband Josh, of Sparta; granddaughter, Kiya Simmons, of Sparta; brother, Malcolm Vernon Simmons, of Sparta; and sisters, Vernell Nash, Shirley Evelyn Zile, Martha Ann Sullivan, Rhonda Jean (James) Barnes, all of Sparta, and Norma Kay High-Smith, of Texas.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Feb. 22, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Smith Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Feb. 21, at the funeral home. The Rev. John Baker will officiate.

Billy Zile, Alex Zile, Reed Zile, James Barnes, Malcolm Simmons, and Randy Lewis will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are John Sullivan and Josh Poteet.

The family would like to thank Christine Baker for the care she gave Mr. Simmons during his illness.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.