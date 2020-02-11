High school bowling team award winners recognized at banquet
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 11, 2020 8:02 am
By Jerry Lowery
On Jan. 31, 2020, the White County Bowling Team held their banquet to end the season. Head coach Wesley Martin handed out several awards for the record-breaking season. The recognition and awards went as follows:
- Highest Games – Justin Daniels (237) and Sarah Vanlandingham (235)
- Rookie of the Year – Shelby Keller and Curt Morse
- Most Improved – Sarah Vanlandingham and Curt Morse
- MVP – Justin Daniels and Sarah Vanlandingham
- Coach’s Award – Caitlyn Keller and Liam Cole
Martin commented on the team and their accomplishments this year.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” said Martin. “These players make it easy to want to coach. They show great sportsmanship, a constant desire to be better, and treat each other like family. It’s what I expect from them, and they go above and beyond. To the group of seniors -you will be dearly missed. I’m glad that you were part of this team, and am proud that you will always be a Warrior.”
