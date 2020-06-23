Sparta Live

High school equivalency exams move to online format

June 23, 2020

Tennesseans working to obtain a high school equivalency diploma can now take their exams at home via a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home. This program makes the test accessible to adult learners while many testing centers are closed due to COVID-19.

Effective June 22, 2020, Tennesseans can register to take the HiSET test online using the human remote proctoring service, ProctorU.

The online exams are identical to HiSET exams taken in physical testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring. Each of the features test takers experience in testing centers, such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers, are available with the online exam.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s HiSET Voucher Program covers all costs associated with the exams. To receive a voucher from a local Adult Education program, a test taker must be a Tennessee resident and demonstrate test preparedness through a qualifying practice test.

Adult learners interested in completing the HiSET Exam at Home program should first contact their local Adult Education provider. You can find a list of local providers here.

To utilize the HiSET Exam at Home option and associated vouchers, an individual must be at least 18 years old and ensure that their computer and testing room meet the remote proctoring requirements. You can find a list of those requirements here.

ETS, the program’s vendor, is taking every precaution to ensure the HiSET at Home Exam meets the highest standards of validity, security and reliability. The at-home solution employs multiple best-in-class security measures, including real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology. These measures allow for the recognition and remediation of the hardest-to-detect security incidents.

An adult learner who passes the HiSET at Home Exam will earn their high school equivalency diploma issued by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Adult Education Division.

