Highlands Partnership rep addresses county officials

By Rachel Auberger

David Darnell, the director of investor relations with Highlands Economic Partnership, addressed White County Board of Commissioners during its February meeting.

Highlands Economic Partnership is a nonprofit partnership whose primary focus is economic development, workforce development, education and community development, and public policy. HEP, which was founded in 2006, partners with four counties: Jackson, Overton, Putnam, and White.

“Putnam County, White County, Overton County, and Jackson County are all significantly under the median household income,” Darnell told the board. “That’s something we focus on specifically by attracting in new business and bringing in higher paying jobs.”

Darnell went on to tell the board the economic development focus of HEP is on bringing new business to the area.

“Hormann is a great example of what we stand for – that being a collaborative regional partnership,” he said, listing the new manufacturer as evidence of the work HEP is doing. “They came to us, and, with our partnership, [White County] Executive [Denny Wayne] Robinson, we were able to hand it to him and let him run with it. We were there to stand behind him and support him. That’s a huge win for this county and will provide a lot of great jobs for a long time to come.”

Darnell went on to say that along with advanced manufacturing, HEP also focuses on three other areas of industry: healthcare and medical device, automotive, and information technology.

He also cited success that the group has had including the 5th Interchange and YP Highlands.

The 5th Interchange, which opened in 2018, serves as the primary connection to the Highlands Business park, FICOSA North America, and Academy Sports and Outdoors. According to Darnell, the interchange was part of a project that was announced in 2014, along with the announcement of Academy Sports’ plans to build a 1.6 million-square-foot distribution center.

YP Highlands is another program that the HEP is proud of and is designed for young professionals ages 21 to 45.

“The goal is to attract and retain young talent,” Darnell explained. “That age group is the next wave of leaders in the community. We believe fully in that.

Darnell said another recent success for the organization has to do with Highlands Pathways, which aims to promote career awareness and preparedness for current and targeted business and industry sectors.

“Over 15,000 students across six school districts have participated in pathways and career advisement programs with the support of more than 220 employees,” he said, before congratulating White County on the recent recognition of the high school’s mechatronics program receiving a rating of EXCELLING from the Tennessee Department of Education. “They are one of only 74 schools out of 200 to receive this distinction.”

Darnell told the White County Board of Commissioners that all of the work that has been done and all of the success they have already seen is part of a five-year plan.

“Phase IV is a five-year plan, and we are in year three right now,” he explained. “The plan is to make a strategic shift from job quality to job quality with an effort to attract higher-paying employers.”

Darnell said White County is a Steering Committee investor.

“The Steering Committee has a say in our program of work or our job description for the year,” Darnell said. “Executive Robinson has a say in that to make sure we are delivering what we said we would deliver and focusing on what we are supposed to be.”

As Darnell concluded his presentation, Commissioner Terry Alley expressed his appreciation for Darnel and the HEP.

“I supported this from the get-go,” Alley said. “I think you all do a fantastic job.”

“When Hormann came, the city and county mayors of Putnam County/Cookeville were very helpful in supporting us,” Alley said. “I appreciate what you do for our county.”