How much longer can we survive Trump’s “leadership?”

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

This may shock some people, but I don’t want to place all the blame for what has happened to America’s standing in the world on Donald Trump, alone. The Republican Party and, in particular, Senator Mitch McConnell deserve equal responsibility in their participation in and support of Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the rule of law; harmful policies; and massive deregulation and the consequences of those actions. The Republican Senate is also responsible for the approval of Donald Trump’s cabinet members who are uniquely unqualified to serve in the positions they hold in our government. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell showed his contempt for the American public when he rammed through approval of Mr. Trump’s candidates, knowing the majority of those candidates had no business or expertise in the departments they were chosen to lead. Some of those candidates were large donors to Mr. Trump’s campaign and/or the Republican Party. A few were lobbyists who fought with the departments they were nominated to head. A handful were picked probably because they were former Republican presidential candidates who were willing to drop out of the race to support Donald Trump’s nomination. Mr. Trump, with the blessing of the Republican Party, has decimated several key departments of our government without forethought, planning, or any understanding of how much damage he was doing.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize the only things that are important to Donald Trump and the Republican Party are money and absolute power. He has shown the American people and the world that he has no regard for ordinary people and their welfare. What he desires from the 98 percent of Americans and those around him is total and unquestioning loyalty. That is the only thing that he has never lied to us about since his campaign for president started. Many Americans thought of him as a breath of fresh air because he spoke to them as if he was one of them. He didn’t use fancy words, and he made promises to his supporters that they wanted to hear. He was going to shake Washington D.C. to its core, and they loved it. What he didn’t tell them was he was going to destroy everything and rebuild it to inflate his own ego and, if it harmed his supporters, oh well, suckers…buyer beware.

People loved the fact that he wasn’t a typical politician. They believed he was a successful and very rich businessman with a real estate empire, worth billions. People chose to ignore the facts about his business practices, his bankruptcies, and the number of lawsuits filed against him. Donald Trump reneged on the terms of payment to hundreds of contractors, some who lost their own businesses because they trusted Donald Trump’s signature on a contract. I think it is fair to say the only “business venture” Donald Trump was truly successful with was his television “reality” show, The Apprentice series. That alone should have been a warning sign to most people that Donald Trump wasn’t

presidential material, because he was a TV character playing the part of a “successful” businessman. The Republican Party didn’t care which Republican candidate won the election as long as they won the White House. I’m not sure if Mitch McConnell fully understood the challenges the country would face with Mr. Trump in the White House. Mitch McConnell was so obsessed by his own desire to stack the Supreme Court with ultra-conservative judges, I do believe Mitch thought he could exert some control over Mr. Trump and still be able to maintain his own power-grabbing agenda.

That old saying, “be careful what you wish for,” is coming back to bite not just Trump supporters, but all of us, on the butt. The fabulous economy that Donald Trump claims as his own success is tanking. Mr. Trump seems to believe if the stock market is doing great, then the whole country is doing great. He and his administration are clueless to the needs of 98 percent of the American people. Before COVID-19 happened, Mr. Trump believed he only had to keep the stock market high and unemployment figures low, and that would guarantee him a second term. Who could have predicted his handling of a worldwide pandemic could threaten his dreams of staying in the White House? How could this have happened to him? How could his good friend, President Xi Jinping of China, be so mean to him? Why are those people around him failing him because of some stupid, inconsequential flu? Why aren’t they taking the responsibility for dealing with COVID-19 off his shoulders? Where is their loyalty?

Donald Trump wants someone to stop this pandemic now, so it won’t have any effect on his re-election. Every day when he holds his ego building “press conference,” he tries to tell all Americans this pandemic isn’t serious enough to harm his economy. He wants all of us to go back to business as usual and ignore any cautions the CDC, NIH, or WHO have issued. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in Congress want to please their leader, and, so, they make sure the bills they pass with ambiguous language guarantees the 2 percent will not be harmed and will be able to get all the money they want, even if it harms their workers and the general American public.

To say our government, under the “leadership” of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has failed the American people and the world at large is an understatement. Donald Trump hasn’t made “America Great Again.” Instead, he has made America a country to be laughed at, ridiculed, disrespected, and pitied by our allies and enemies. The Republican Party has shot itself in both feet by supporting this ill-equipped and unfit man to be the president of the United States of America. We can fix this come November, and we must fix it before we truly become a third-world country.