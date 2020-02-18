Hurd Cemetery Road residential fire displaces family of three

Senior Firefighter Brannon Randolph battles the flames that destroyed a residence on Hurd Cemetery Road last week. (Photo by ERYKA RANDOLPH)

By Thomas Steele

On Feb. 13, 2020, at 3:22 p.m., White County E-911 Communications Center was notified of a fire in a residence, at 138 Hurd Cemetery Road.

Mt. Gilead, Central View, Doyle, and Casssville volunteer fire departments were assigned initially. Firefighters who first arrived at the scene found a single-story residence engulfed in flames.

Initial reports from neighbors on site were the home was occupied. However, it was soon determined the occupants were out of town. Firefighters on the scene quickly requested two additional fire districts to bring tankers because of inadequate water supply in the area. They also requested the rescue truck from Sparta Fire Department to refill firefighters’ breathing air cylinders.

Firefighters, working together, were able to extinguish the blaze but not before significant damage was done to most of the home. While operating on scene, the landlord reported the owners’ three dogs were likely still inside the home and were located a short while later. Firefighters gathered and turned over the remains of the dogs at the request of the property owner.

Firefighters remained on scene until almost 6 p.m., Feb. 13, ensuring the fire was out and cleaning equipment and decontaminating themselves.

The fire is believed to have started when a rug was placed too close to a gas furnace and has been ruled accidental.

The residents were placed in contact with the American Red Cross to assist with their needs.