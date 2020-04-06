I don’t know about you, but I’m getting rather tired of the “games” being played with our lives

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

I have tried to keep politics out of my last couple of columns, mainly because the COVID-19 virus is apolitical. It doesn’t care what your political leanings are, it doesn’t care about your social standing, and we are beginning to see it doesn’t care how young or old you are. It can attack your body even when you believe you are doing everything in your power to avoid it. It isn’t unusual for all of us to look toward our elected leaders for guidance, direction, and honesty. Unfortunately, our elected leaders don’t seem to be on the same page, let alone reading from the same book. Donald Trump has been holding daily “press conferences” for a few weeks now, and his messages are, at best, jumbled and contradictory to what healthcare professionals are saying. Sometimes, he will actually “walk back” some of his comments, but, more often, he either ignores the professionals or in some cases tries to prevent them from speaking out. This is not the way to lead our country in these dire times. Now is not the time for him to let his ego and/or ignorance of the situation become his fallback position. We need REAL leadership.

I have been drowning in information, from dozens of resources, about what the CARES Act that Donald Trump signed on March 27, 2020, really means for the American people. I know one thing; many Americans will be receiving $1,200 or $2,400 as a direct payment from the government. Nowhere have I found ANY reference to illegal aliens receiving any of these funds. Where some people came up with this notion, I don’t have a clue. The bill includes expanding unemployment benefits and increasing those payments for four months. What I haven’t been able to find is any information about health insurance for those people who have lost their jobs or will lose their jobs in the future due to this crisis. I do know that Donald Trump has refused to re-open enrollment into the ACA for people who have lost their jobs and may not have any health insurance.

What we haven’t seen is a full-out mandate for all non-essential people to stay home and self-quarantine. We haven’t seen a mandate for all those essential people, who are still working, to be provided with personal protection equipment. It is wonderful that grocery stores, drug stores, and some restaurants are trying to do their best to keep us fed and provide us with our medication, but shouldn’t the government be doing as much as they can to keep those workers safe and healthy? Isn’t that where the direction should come from in this time of crisis? Even in our own homes, if we live with other people, shouldn’t we be able to purchase some kind of personal protection equipment?

I can’t wrap my head around the fact that hospitals, throughout AMERICA, are having to ration face masks, gloves, and protective gear. Under normal circumstances, when patients are in ICU or quarantined for any reason, medical personnel are required to change their protective gear every time they go into those rooms and dispose of that gear when they leave. Now, we are hearing that healthcare professionals must wear the same gear during their 12 or more-hour shifts.

Donald Trump had the audacity to suggest these warriors on the front line were stealing this gear because he has no comprehension of how healthcare professionals are required to perform when dealing with contagious patients. He doesn’t seem to understand that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, and the need for respirators and ventilators has drastically increased now. I can’t think of any general hospital that currently has enough equipment to accommodate the number of COVID-19 patients they are currently treating or will have to treat in the very near future. I am not sure if Mr. Trump is stupid or if he just doesn’t give a damn if Americans are dying from lack of proper care.

Equipment for these hospitals should be made available from one source, like our federal government, instead of being subjected to bidding wars between states and FEMA. What kind of insanity is this? Governors, from both parties, have been trying to make Mr. Trump understand what is happening and what they need from him to help slow the tide of this crisis. Donald Trump has been more than obvious that if these governors criticize him in any way, they and the people who live in those states will be punished. What kind of leadership is that? Is it more important to have free enterprise and out-of-control capitalism than it is to save lives? We have been in situations before when the government stepped in to stop price gouging and still maintained free enterprise. Of course, that was before large corporations and powerful lobbyists were in control of our government. That was in the day when the rich and corporations paid their fair share of taxes, instead of getting tax breaks and government welfare as they sent jobs overseas or registered their headquarters in other countries to avoid paying taxes to the country that helped make them successful.

The American people deserve better than what we are getting, not only from the federal government but also from our state government. This is the time when all governors should be demanding help from the federal government and doing everything in their power to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 in their states. Prayer is not the ONLY answer. I believe the Bible says, “God helps those who help themselves”. Gov. Lee should take that to heart. It’s fine to pray, but he must take necessary action and do something to help the people of Tennessee. If it means defying and disagreeing with Donald Trump, Marsha Blackburn, and Lamar Alexander, so be it. All their bogus concern will not save us.