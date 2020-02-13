“I wish I’d a thought a that”

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Art Linkletter wrote, I Wish I’d Said That! My Favorite Ad-Libs. Art Linkletter was a Canadian. If he had a been from the South, he’d a probably said, “I wish I’d a thought a that!”

Kids Say The Darndest Things and Kids Sure Rite Funny! were a couple more of his books. Hosting a television series with kids saying the darndest stuff provided Art Linkletter with plenty of material. My source is my seven grandchildren.

It’s quite obvious that I am a tad biased about the cuteness of our stinking cute grandchildren. If you don’t believe it, just ask me how cute they are. They are not only precious to behold, they are fun to listen to! Oh, I know…many of our readers have grands that are just as cute as ours, but I don’t hear about their experiences as often as I observe the things our grand young ‘uns say and do. Truth is – I’d be glad to hear from some of you about what yours did…or said. Shoot me an email.

But for now, please allow me to share a few words that have come from the mouth of one of my grandchildren, just as an example. The following are quotes from that wise first grader, Anderson Playl.

To Sammie, my wife and his Nahnee, “Nahnee! You have fluffy hair!”

A statement to his mom, in response to praise for answering homework questions correctly, “Hey, I’m smart as a chicken!”

In the middle of math class, his first grade teacher asked if there were any questions. Anderson blurted out the most important question he could think of, “When’s lunch?”

Then there was the recent morning at Starbucks, when the two of us were deep in meaningful conversation and Anderson’s powers of observation pulled his attention away from whatever subject we were discussing, “Papa! What happened to your tongue? It’s got a big crack in it!” He went on to clarify that he had heard the story about me biting off the tip of my tongue when I was a baby, but the wrinkle in my tongue wasn’t caused by that catastrophe…so…what happened?

The honesty and innocence of children is a gift from God. We can learn much from the little ones. Jesus stated, emphatically, “…for to such (children) belongs the kingdom of heaven.” Our Lord also said that we must become like children to enter the kingdom – I believe that refers to childlike faith. Then He said that the one who has the humility of a child is greatest in the kingdom. On the other hand, it would be better to be weighted down and tossed in the river than to cause a child to stumble or falter.

Children are certainly a blessing from God. They can inspire us, and they can entertain us; and a merry heart can be good medicine.

When the Bible says that we’ll be led by a child, it surely means that we must have the faith and humility of a child and that we may find great joy in children. Yet it is the responsibility of parents and, perhaps, grandparents to train our children to follow the right path – guide them so they will remember the way that leads to God.

The Psalmist said, “Children are a blessing and a gift from the Lord.” Be sure to take care of the precious gifts He has blessed you with.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com.