If your child used a Twitter account like the president does, what would you do?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

During the holidays, I talked to several friends and family members who are from different walks of life and hold different political leanings but are parents of teenagers, and I asked them this question. All of them agreed that under certain circumstances they would ban them from Twitter. The degree of censorship they would use was based on the age and maturity of their teenager. The group, as a whole, stated that if they caught any of their teenagers using Twitter to bully, insult and/or trying to intimidate anyone, they’d lose their access to all electronics for a period of time, whether it was a few days, a week, a month, or even longer. There was only one parent who declared their teenager would be banned until they moved out of their house, but then they clarified that would only happen if, after the initial ban, they behaved in the same manner once they were allowed back on Twitter.

I was surprised by several of my more conservative family/friends who said they wished Donald Trump would stop using Twitter because they felt it was setting a bad example for their kids. Of course, my more progressive family/friends agreed with that, but they also added that they wished Mr. Trump would quit trying to govern the country or setting policies via Twitter. I had to agree with that assessment.

How many times has Mr. Trump tweeted about policy changes, and people in his administration were unaware of what he was doing? These tweets caught many people, inside the beltway and throughout the country, by surprise because most of the time these tweets seem to come from out of the blue. The fact that he has used Twitter to fire people in his administration is, at best, unorthodox and, at worst, embarrassing and degrading to that particular person because Donald’s Twitter feed is seen all over the world. It really isn’t what one would call classy behavior or the behavior of someone who is the president of the United States of America.

The technology age has changed the behavior of many people throughout the world, and that has not always been a good thing. We now have people doing and saying ridiculous things in order to get their so-called “15 minutes of fame.” When everyone seems to have a cell phone and can record other’s actions 24/7, people’s bad behavior ends up on the internet forever. It isn’t all bad in the sense that if people are aware that someone could be recording their behavior at any time, perhaps they would think before they act or say something they might regret. We have seen postings of many people performing acts of kindness and compassion, but we have also seen a great deal of hate and outright brutality at the same time.

Donald Trump has always been an attention addict since the 1980s, and, with the advent of computers, cell phones and instant gratification via the internet, his addiction has grown. Since he started campaigning for the office of president and winning the election, he is even more obsessed with seeking attention. This obsession he has with attention may have worked in his previous careers, but as president of the United States of America, he is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. As the 45th president, the world’s eyes and ears see and hear everything he does. It has been the same for most of the presidents that we have had in the modern age. Yet, since the advent of 24/7 cable news, the scrutiny of our president and other leaders is more driven by that same 24/7 news cycle. That means all world leaders and their behavior is more exposed than any other time in our history. It also means those world leaders should exhibit more caution in how they communicate with their own citizens and anyone else in the world, because their words and actions can have a positive as well as a negative effect on world markets and the stability of their own countries and the world.

Other American presidents have had temper tantrums while in office. There are recordings of several presidents verbalizing their true feelings about other world leaders, legislators in both parties, and private citizens. Those recordings don’t usually come to light until well after a particular president is out of office or dead. Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have the kind of “filter” previous presidents have possessed, and it is apparent he never really did. If he is angry with someone, it appears he wants the entire world to know it. If he admires someone, again, he wants the entire world to know it, and, more often than not, that unrestrained behavior puts him and our country into a very vulnerable position. A perfect example was Mr. Trump’s tweets calling Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man.” Donald Trump’s relationship with the leader of North Korea and other leaders seems to run hot and cold depending on their reactions to his tweets.

Tragedies and disasters happen in our country and others, and, instead of immediately stepping in front of a microphone to express sympathies, Mr. Trump usually waits a rather long time and then sends out a Tweet that rarely addresses the circumstances surrounding the incidents, and, more often than not, he sounds callous and accusatory toward the victims. He very rarely shows compassion toward anyone; maybe it is a flaw in his character.

All the parents, in my unscientific poll, no matter what their private political beliefs, were agreed that Donald Trump’s behavior concerned them because of the influence he could have on their children. They understand they should have the ultimate influence over their children, but, as their teenagers get older and are exposed to more of the “real world” and start listening to others, they have become more worried about the things our president says and does.