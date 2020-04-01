Important school information

From Kurt Dronebarger, director of White County schools:

If you have signed up for the School Messenger system with White County Schools, you will receive an important message from your child’s school this Friday (April 3) concerning our plans for academics during the health crisis. If you have not signed up and would like to, please contact your school or the Board of Education, (931) 836-2229, as soon as possible. Also, if you have recently changed your address or telephone number, please call us with that updated information.

Thank you all for your patience and cooperation, and please let us know how we might be of assistance. Be well!