Is 2020 going to be our next Y2K year? Feelings of gloom exist

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Remember the trepidation that was running through the country and the world when we were approaching the year 2000? I was watching a special on that the other day, and I realized I had forgotten the uncertainly we were feeling and the warnings being put out by the media telling us about the multitude of systems that could fail when 1999 turned into 2000. I think the worst thing I experienced was putting the wrong century on my checks. Trying to correct that usually ended up with voiding the check or checks because there was no good way to make a two and a zero out of a one and a nine. All the doom and gloom never amounted to much of anything. It is amazing to think only 20 years ago, this week, we felt as if our entire world could come crashing down around our heads and our lives would be changed forever.

I feel much more anxious and fearful about 2020. The political environment, in America, has changed quickly since the beginning of this century, but that isn’t the only thing contributing to my uneasiness. It is almost impossible to ignore the turmoil and uncertainty going on in the world and how it seems to be spinning in reverse instead of forward.

Who would have thought, 20 years ago, that America would not be the country taking charge of making sure the world’s environment was on a positive path toward sustainability for future generations? Who would have thought that America would have been a major player in bringing more instability and terror to the Middle East, instead of peace? Who would have thought corporations would be given “people” status by our Supreme Court and allow our government to be run by oligarchs instead of the people? Who would have thought the NRA would become so entwined within our local, state, and federal governments that they would submit to the NRA when it came to laws governing the purchase and possessing weapons, therefore allowing mass shootings of innocent people to become a “normal” occurrence? Who would have thought that in the past 20 years unions and the middle class would be on the verge of extinction and so many people would now be considered the “working poor?”

America and the world have gone through similar cycles before, and we’ve been able to push through and improve economies, working and living conditions, and environments, while moving forward. Our world has never been perfect, and it never will be. Lately, it feels different. It doesn’t feel as if we are moving forward. I do not blame all of this on the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States. He is a symptom of the backward direction America and the world have been going in for a while now. I am not naïve enough to think there was never any corruption and underhanded dealings going on in our governments or in other governments around the world for centuries. One only needs to research history to see the reality of the unsavory things that have been done to people who did not have any power.

I don’t like this feeling of doom and gloom on the eve of a New Year. Maybe it has something to do with getting older and having already lived through many changes and turmoil, not just personally, but professionally and politically. My grandparents and parents lived through what I always considered to be incredibly unsettling times, like two world wars, various military conflicts, and the Great Depression. They also experienced amazing things that happened in their lifetimes, like automobiles, plane travel, landing on the moon, the rise and fall of Communism in Russia, and even computers and cell phones. Since they have all passed now, I often wonder how they would feel about what is happening in the world today. What would they think about the rise of “nationalism” in this country, Europe, and other parts of the world? Could they even comprehend the leader of our country publicly displaying great admiration for dictators? Could they even imagine that our Congress has become so polarized and partisan that they no longer seem to honor their oath of office to uphold our Constitution or work for the benefit of the people they are supposed to represent?

I am not nearly as old as my grandparents or parents were when they passed away, and I certainly didn’t live through everything they did. I have lived through a great many changes in the past 70 years, and, certainly, those changes haven’t been all bad. One of my passions has always been studying history, it made me more aware of the impact of the probabilities of repeating the same mistakes that were made in the past. I am aware of some of the possibilities of, not just our country but of other countries throughout the world, returning to behavior that did not end well for too many people. I am sure I am not alone in the hope that we change course before we can no longer do so.

The coming year, of 2020, may be more important to all of us than the predictions that surrounded the turn of the century and the beginning of a new millennium. Both political parties, along with our elected leaders, are going to need to listen to and hear the voices of all Americans, not just the few who have more money and seemingly more power. We, the people, are the majority, and we need to make our voices heard. If the only place we can safely feel our power is in a voting booth, we need to be sure we still have that voice by making sure our registration is still active and valid. We need to respect our differences and find a way to work together for the betterment of all Americans and citizens of the world.